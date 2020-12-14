Foundation board elects new president

PAPILLION - The Board of Directors of Midlands Community Foundation, whose mission is to benefit the diverse needs of Sarpy and Cass county communities, has elected Thomas Ackley as its new president.

He will serve in that position for three years.

"I've been blessed to be aware of the MCF mission for over 20 years,” he said. “Our MCF board is a ‘working board,’ and each member is active and engaged in ensuring that the MCF mission is fulfilled each year.

“Thanks to our board and staff, the MCF story continues to be told to an ever-expanding audience of donors who want to see their charitable dollars benefit the Sarpy and Cass county communities.”

Ackley, who holds degrees from St. Cloud State University, the University of South Dakota and a Juris Doctorate degree from Creighton University School of Law, is a shareholder at the Koley Jessen law firm in Omaha, where he has practiced in the areas of banking and finance, real estate and corporate law.