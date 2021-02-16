Foundation campaign receives fabulous result

PAPILLION – Despite financial pressures from COVID-19, donations to a local foundation were up from the past.

The Midlands Community Foundation that serves Cass and Sarpy counties recently announced that donations to its Matching Charitable Program that ran from last Dec. 1 to this Jan. 5 raised nearly $930,000 with $476,020 qualifying for matching funds.

Last year, the foundation raised slightly under $800,000 for this program, according to Tonee Gay, the foundation’s executive director.

“To raise $930,000 is fabulous,” Gay said. “We’re very happy with it.”

Most of this money came from individual donors, she added.

“People have generous hearts.”

This program, which began in 2014, now has some 150 organizations that donors can contribute to.

Some donors have even created their own funds for charitable causes that others can donate to.

Matching donations are made on a dollar-for-dollar basis up to a limit of $5,000 per individual donor.