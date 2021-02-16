 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Foundation campaign receives fabulous result
View Comments

Foundation campaign receives fabulous result

{{featured_button_text}}
Foundation grant photo

Jon Hardy, assistant fire chief with the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, demonstrates the capability of an extrication tool called a ram. Midlands Community Foundation was one of several organizations that provided financial support for the department to purchase $20,000 worth of extrication equipment last year. The foundation announced it had raised $930,000 for programs in Cass and Sarpy counties from Dec. 1 to Jan. 5.

 Tim Rohwer / The Journal

PAPILLION – Despite financial pressures from COVID-19, donations to a local foundation were up from the past.

The Midlands Community Foundation that serves Cass and Sarpy counties recently announced that donations to its Matching Charitable Program that ran from last Dec. 1 to this Jan. 5 raised nearly $930,000 with $476,020 qualifying for matching funds.

Last year, the foundation raised slightly under $800,000 for this program, according to Tonee Gay, the foundation’s executive director.

“To raise $930,000 is fabulous,” Gay said. “We’re very happy with it.”

Most of this money came from individual donors, she added.

“People have generous hearts.”

This program, which began in 2014, now has some 150 organizations that donors can contribute to.

Some donors have even created their own funds for charitable causes that others can donate to.

Matching donations are made on a dollar-for-dollar basis up to a limit of $5,000 per individual donor.

The mission of the Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of Cass and Sarpy counties by providing financial support, involvement and service.

Since its founding, this foundation has donated more than $10 million to organizations through its grant program, discretionary giving and special events.

“We fund many different areas in our community,” Gay said.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News