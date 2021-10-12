Foundation names Harvey Citizen of the Year

PLATTSMOUTH - Local businessman and community activist Brian Harvey has been named the 2021 Citizen of the Year by the Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund, which was started in 2000 as a way for people to give back to the community.

It not only encourages giving back financially, but also in giving one’s time and talent in ways to make Plattsmouth better.

The Citizen of the Year Award began in 2007 to recognize a volunteer who has donated countless hours to help make Plattsmouth a better place for future generations.

Harvey received this year’s award during halftime at last Friday’s Plattsmouth/Waverly football game.

“This year’s honoree is deeply committed to his hometown of Plattsmouth,” said Cherie Larson, PCFF board member. “He has served in numerous organizations including the Plattsmouth Education Foundation, Plattsmouth Alumni Association, Plattsmouth Rotary Club, the Masonic Lodge, Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce, TeamMates, Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Board and is a member of the Plattsmouth Board of Education.”

Harvey graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1994. After earning a bachelor's degree at Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1998, he completed his mortuary science degree in 2000. His career in funeral service began at Fusselman-Wymore Funeral Homes which he ultimately purchased in 2010 with his wife and business partners, Larson said.

“He faithfully serves families at their funeral homes in Plattsmouth, Louisville, Syracuse, Elmwood and Weeping Water,” Larson said. “His compassion and professionalism are evident in the way he works with each family he serves.

“Year after year, this individual goes above and beyond in his service to others and always seeks to make a positive impact in Plattsmouth and the surrounding communities.”

