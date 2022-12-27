Foundation seeking grant applications

PAPILLION – The Midlands Community Foundation (MCF) is now accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations. Grants are limited to organizations that provide services in the foundation’s geographic area of Sarpy and Cass counties.

All grant applications and supporting materials should be submitted online with applications due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

The foundation places an emphasis on prevention and education, and has a strong commitment toward programs benefiting arts and culture, community and economic development, education, health, and human services. It does not provide grants for direct aid to individuals/families, religious programs, political organizations or projects, and dinners, tickets or conferences.

Its mission is to be a catalyst for lasting impact in Sarpy and Cass counties, and to give opportunities to organizations and individuals so that they can pursue their charitable goals.

Visit www.midlandscommunity.org for specific guidelines and for a link to the online application. For more information, call 402-991-8027.