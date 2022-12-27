 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foundation seeking grant applications

  • 0
2022 Midlands Community Foundation

PAPILLION – The Midlands Community Foundation (MCF) is now accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations. Grants are limited to organizations that provide services in the foundation’s geographic area of Sarpy and Cass counties.

All grant applications and supporting materials should be submitted online with applications due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

The foundation places an emphasis on prevention and education, and has a strong commitment toward programs benefiting arts and culture, community and economic development, education, health, and human services. It does not provide grants for direct aid to individuals/families, religious programs, political organizations or projects, and dinners, tickets or conferences.

Its mission is to be a catalyst for lasting impact in Sarpy and Cass counties, and to give opportunities to organizations and individuals so that they can pursue their charitable goals.

People are also reading…

Visit www.midlandscommunity.org for specific guidelines and for a link to the online application. For more information, call 402-991-8027.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two hurt in rollover near Eagle

Two hurt in rollover near Eagle

EAGLE – A 16-year-old driver and his passenger were taken to a Lincoln hospital from a one-vehicle rollover on Monday near Eagle.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News