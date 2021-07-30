Four contestants to compete for Miss Cass County crown

WEEPING WATER – Four young women will have a chance to represent their hometowns on stage at one of the top events of the Cass County Fair.
Annika Covington, Rylee Hogue, Jami Twomey and Kelsi Vogler will participate in this year’s Cass County Fair Queen Contest. The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 event, which meant students from both 2020 and 2021 graduating years could participate in this summer’s contest.
Covington is Miss Louisville 2021, Hogue is Miss Elmwood 2021, Twomey is Miss Weeping Water 2021 and Vogler is Miss Weeping Water 2020. They will appear on stage in the Open Air Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Current Miss Cass County Riley Fitzpatrick will crown her successor at the event. Fitzpatrick has served as Miss Cass County for the past two years.
Contestants must be between the ages of 17-21 as of July 1 to be eligible for the contest. They must have graduated from high school by the end of the 2020-21 school year and must live in a Cass County community. A candidate is eligible if she works or goes to school outside the county but resides in a Cass County town.
The four contestants will take part in a luncheon the day of the event. Judges will interview Covington, Hogue, Twomey and Vogler for approximately 10-20 minutes apiece during the afternoon. All four will then appear at the fairgrounds that night.
All four candidates will deliver a speech three to four minutes in length. They will then be asked a question they have not heard or rehearsed before on stage. They will answer the extemporaneous question in a random order in front of the audience.
Judges will then go to a private area on the fairgrounds to determine the queen and princess winners. The princess will handle the responsibilities of the queen if she is unable to carry out her duties during the year.
All four candidates will appear in the Cass County Grand Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. They will ride in a car during the parade and their names will be announced to the crowd.
Loxley Drahn and Sophia Svanda are co-chairs of the queen contest. They are handling many organizational responsibilities for the event.
Miss Louisville 2021
Annika Covington will wear the title of Miss Louisville in the contest. She is the daughter of Marci Covington and Neil Covington and is a 2021 graduate of Louisville High School. She is planning to attend George Washington University and major in political science with a pre-medicine track.
Covington earned a large number of academic honors at Louisville. She participated in the University of Nebraska Medical Center High School Alliance Program the past two years and was in the “Stellar Senior” program in the 2020-21 academic year.
Covington received numerous awards for a medical research project that she presented at local, regional and national levels. She finished in the top eight nationally for her student poster presentation. She is also a member of the American Association for Anatomy.
Covington participated in track and field, cheerleading, National Honor Society, Student Council, yearbook, speech and one-act play during her high school career. She was president of the senior class and was on the Gold Honor Roll all four years. She was a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient.
Covington has volunteered at the Lofte Theatre and was a member of her church youth group for four years. She was a volunteer in her church confirmation program for two years.
Covington said she would work to encourage a sense of community and camaraderie if she would be selected as Miss Cass County.
“I am incredibly proud of the town I grew up in,” Covington said. “I recall vivid memories of enjoying the festivities of Last Hot Sunday in July and Fourth of July parades down Main Street with all the people I’ve known for years. Community is an important aspect of small town life.”
Miss Elmwood 2021
Rylee Hogue will represent the community of Elmwood at the event. She is the daughter of Mark and Keri Hogue and is a 2021 graduate of Elmwood-Murdock High School. She is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha and major in civil engineering with a minor in Spanish. She would like to pursue a career in either surveying or water resource engineering.
Hogue was class valedictorian and graduated with a 4.0 grade point average. She represented Elmwood at Cornhusker Girls State in her junior year, and she delivered a speech at the school’s graduation ceremony this past spring. She was a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and participated in many organizations at Elmwood-Murdock.
Hogue took part in golf, cheerleading, one-act play, speech, track and field, Future Business Leaders of America, choir, Quiz Bowl and Science Bowl. She helped Elmwood-Murdock’s speech team finish fifth in the Class C-2 State Meet in March. She scored multiple points for the team by winning a state title in the Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose category.
Hogue was a member of a cheerleading squad that finished second in the Class C-2 Game Day Division at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships. She helped the Knights finish third at the Class C-2 State Play Production Championships last fall, and she earned fourth place in the Electronic Career Portfolio category at the 2020 Nebraska FBLA State Leadership Convention.
Hogue has captured spots in All-State Chorus and earned multiple medals in her senior season of golf. She was captain of Elmwood-Murdock’s Science Bowl and Quiz Bowl teams.
Hogue also took part in a mission trip to Cieneguilla, Peru, in 2019. She worked in an orphanage and visited local schools and villages. She also helped pass out more than 13,000 Bibles to citizens on the streets of Lima during the trip.
Hogue said she would work to convey the passion and respect she has for Cass County if she would be selected as Miss Cass County.
“Cass County is my home, and throughout the 18 years that I have lived here, I have grown to love and respect what it has to offer,” Hogue said. “Every county has their own atmosphere, and I believe our county has one of a strong, connected and welcoming community. No matter what town I am in, I always feel at home.”
Miss Weeping Water 2021
Jami Twomey was selected as Miss Weeping Water for the 2021 year. She is the daughter of Jay and Linda Twomey and is a 2021 graduate of Weeping Water High School. She is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in marketing with a minor in fashion merchandising.
Twomey was a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient. She earned multiple spots on the Weeping Water Honor Roll and was vice president of National Honor Society. She was also vice president of the senior class.
Twomey participated in multiple extracurricular activities during her WWHS career. She took part in Future Business Leaders of America, golf, volleyball, basketball, play production and all-school musical. She helped the basketball team win the program’s first state title this past March, and she qualified for the FBLA National Leadership Conference in 2019.
Twomey has volunteered her time helping at youth sports camps and Little League games. She has also participated in community service opportunities with Keep Cass County Beautiful, American Red Cross and the United Congregational Church.
Twomey said she would enjoy the opportunity to give back to local communities if she would be selected as Miss Cass County.
“Cass County has not only molded me into the person I am, but will continue to be a part of my journey throughout my life,” Twomey said. “This title would keep me close to my community through learning more of the residents, history and positive initiatives that are happening in each town. I will always be close to Cass County because it is the home of my family, and my family has roots that run deep within the county for generations.”
Miss Weeping Water 2020
Kelsi Vogler was selected as Miss Weeping Water for the 2020 year. She is the daughter of Sherry Vogler and the late Scott Vogler and is a 2020 graduate of Weeping Water High School. She is attending Nebraska Wesleyan University and is pursuing a degree in nursing. She would like to work as a nurse in a neonatal intensive unit after she earns her diploma.
Vogler collected academic honors at Weeping Water and finished her career as a member of the Silver Honor Roll. She pocketed Weeping Water Outstanding Achievement Awards for her academic work in the areas of business law and finance.
Vogler earned the Weeping Water 12-Sport Athlete Award for her dedication to the school’s extracurricular activities. She participated in volleyball, basketball and track and field all four years of high school. She also took part in cheerleading, Future Business Leaders of America and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
Vogler is a certified lifeguard and is certified in both CPR and first aid. She is a trained phlebotomist and has been a certified nursing assistant since August 2020. She has worked as a child care provider for local families since January 2012 and has been a lifeguard at Weeping Water City Pool since May 2019.
Vogler said she would welcome the chance to be a positive role model to residents throughout the local area if she would be selected as Miss Cass County.
“It would give me the opportunity to be an example to the other young people around me who have been through hard times; that we can do more than just survive, we can thrive,” Vogler said. “Being Miss Cass County would also give me the opportunity to serve not only Weeping Water but the other communities in the county. I would love to take the opportunity to work with the youth of the communities and teach them that anything is possible through hard work, determination, strength and positivity.”