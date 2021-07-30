Four contestants to compete for Miss Cass County crown

Vogler earned the Weeping Water 12-Sport Athlete Award for her dedication to the school’s extracurricular activities. She participated in volleyball, basketball and track and field all four years of high school. She also took part in cheerleading, Future Business Leaders of America and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

Vogler is a certified lifeguard and is certified in both CPR and first aid. She is a trained phlebotomist and has been a certified nursing assistant since August 2020. She has worked as a child care provider for local families since January 2012 and has been a lifeguard at Weeping Water City Pool since May 2019.

Vogler said she would welcome the chance to be a positive role model to residents throughout the local area if she would be selected as Miss Cass County.

“It would give me the opportunity to be an example to the other young people around me who have been through hard times; that we can do more than just survive, we can thrive,” Vogler said. “Being Miss Cass County would also give me the opportunity to serve not only Weeping Water but the other communities in the county. I would love to take the opportunity to work with the youth of the communities and teach them that anything is possible through hard work, determination, strength and positivity.”

