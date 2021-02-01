Four dead in Sunday accident near Union

UNION – Four people from Kansas were killed Sunday evening in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 75 south of Union.

A fifth person was in critical condition at an Omaha hospital, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The four fatalities were all females, including a 5-year-old and a 4-year-old, the office said.

The identities of the victims, including the injured person, have not yet been released. They were all in the same vehicle and all were from Topeka, according to Sheriff William Brueggemann.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered injuries considered non-life threatening, he said.

According to Brueggemann, authorities were dispatched at 7:16 p.m. to a two-vehicle accident with injuries and fatalities at Hwy. 75 and North Van Dorn Street, south of Union.

The investigation revealed that a 2000 Chevrolet truck, driven by Ronald Dubas, 55, of La Vista, was traveling north on Hwy. 75 when it crossed the center line and collided with a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by a 21-year-old female, Brueggemann said.

The investigation into what caused the collision was still being conducted as of Monday afternoon, he added.