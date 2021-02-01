Four dead in Sunday accident near Union

UNION – Four people from Kansas were killed Sunday evening in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 75 south of Union.
A fifth person was in critical condition at an Omaha hospital, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
The four fatalities were all females, including a 5-year-old and a 4-year-old, the office said.
The identities of the victims, including the injured person, have not yet been released. They were all in the same vehicle and all were from Topeka, according to Sheriff William Brueggemann.
The driver of the other vehicle suffered injuries considered non-life threatening, he said.
According to Brueggemann, authorities were dispatched at 7:16 p.m. to a two-vehicle accident with injuries and fatalities at Hwy. 75 and North Van Dorn Street, south of Union.
The investigation revealed that a 2000 Chevrolet truck, driven by Ronald Dubas, 55, of La Vista, was traveling north on Hwy. 75 when it crossed the center line and collided with a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by a 21-year-old female, Brueggemann said.
The investigation into what caused the collision was still being conducted as of Monday afternoon, he added.
Dubas was transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff.
The 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt had five occupants, with the deceased being the female driver, age 21, and three back seat passengers, a female age 22, a female age 4 and a female age 5. The injured individual, age 20, gender not listed, was a front seat passenger.
Besides deputies from his department, other agencies that responded were Nehawka Fire/Rescue, Murray Fire/Rescue, Cass County Medics and Nebraska City Rescue.
The sheriff’s office and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the accident, Brueggemann said.