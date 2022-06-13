Four hospitalized in two-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE – An Avoca woman and an Omaha family were hospitalized from an accident involving two vehicles on Friday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 1:20 p.m. deputies from his department and area rescue personnel responded to the rollover accident at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 50 and East Park Highway.

The sheriff said a 2020 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Hwy. 50 then turned left onto East Park, failing to yield to a southbound 2006 Ford Escape.

The driver of the Escape tried to swerve to avoid the collision, but was still struck by the Toyota and rolled one time before landing on the driver side of the vehicle, Brueggemann said.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Victoria R. Abeyta, 32, of Omaha, while the Escape was driven by Kathryn L. McDonald, 50, of Avoca.

McDonald had to be extricated from her vehicle before being transported to Bergen Mercy Hospital in Omaha for her injuries, the sheriff said.

Abeyta and her two children were transported to Midlands Hospital in Papillion for precautionary reasons, Brueggemann said.

Seatbelts were in use during the accident, the sheriff said.

Cass County Medics and rescue personnel from Louisville and Springfield responded to the accident, the sheriff said.

