SARPY COUNTY – Four teenagers were killed and a fifth injured in a fiery one-vehicle crash in Sarpy County Monday evening, authorities said.
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash just west of the intersection of 180th Street and Platteview Road at approximately 11:12 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. Preliminary investigation appears to show that a Ford Fusion was traveling east on Platteview Road, approaching 180th Street. For some unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway, struck the end of a guardrail, and ended up in a ravine. The vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed when deputies arrived. The Nebraska State Patrol also arrived to assist. There were five individuals in the vehicle at the time of the crash, all believed to be 15 to 16 years old. One person was taken to a local hospital with burns. The other four occupants were deceased at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Names of the victims will be released when positive identification has been made, and the families notified. It is unknown, at this time, if speed and/or alcohol were involved, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is in the early stages of investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.