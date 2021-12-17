Four tornadoes reported in Cass County on Wednesday, NWS said

VALLEY – Four tornadoes touched down in Cass County from Wednesday’s wind storm, according to a list from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Valley.

Three of them touched down in the Beaver Lake area with the fourth occurring in the Nehawka area, according to the NWS.

Three of them were rated EF-2 tornadoes.

According to the NWS, an EF-2 tornado began at 4:10 p.m. four miles east/northeast of Murray and had an estimated peak wind speed of 125 mph. It traveled 0.8 miles with a maximum width of 200 yards, the NWS said. It lasted one minute ending up four miles northeast of Murray.

According to the NWS, “The tornado developed in an open field and traveled north-northeast. Substantial damage was done to a horse farm. Extension of house destroyed. Horse trailer rolled. Several large trees snapped and uprooted. Unable to survey northern end of track due to terrain and no road.”

There were no injuries or fatalities, the NWS said.

A second EF-2 tornado on the NWS list began at 4:09 p.m. two miles northeast of Murray. It had an estimated peak wind speed of 125 mph and a maximum width of 50 yards. It lasted one minute traveling 0.5 miles ending up two miles east/northeast of Murray.

According to the NWS, “Three witnesses observed tornado form south side

of lake. Roof taken off residence. Several hardwood trees snapped and pine trees uprooted or snapped.”

There were no injuries or fatalities.

The NWS said an EF-1 tornado formed at 4:06 p.m. three miles south/southeast of Murray. It lasted one minute ending two miles southeast of Murray. It had an estimated peak wind speed of 110 mph with a maximum width undetermined at the moment.

The NWS said of this tornado, “A brief EF-1 tornado caused damage to power poles

and total destruction of a farm outbuilding near Highway 75 and Baxter Loop.”

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

A fourth tornado, an EF-2, was reported at 4:05 p.m. three miles northeast of Nehawka and had an estimated peak wind speed of 125 mph. It traveled 0.8 miles with a maximum width of 100 yards. It lasted one minute ending at four miles northeast of Nehawka.

The NWS said of this tornado, “Roof removed from house. Roof over garage uplifted and displaced. House moved slightly on foundation.

Several large pines and oak trees snapped.”

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

