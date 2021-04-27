Frahm honored with Girls State invitation

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock student Bailey Frahm has been a shining example of work ethic and dedication during her high school career.
She learned this past week that she had earned a starry honor for her academic and community accomplishments.
Members of Elmwood American Legion Auxiliary Unit #247 selected Frahm to attend the 2021 American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State program. The Elmwood native is a junior at Elmwood-Murdock and takes part in many school activities.
Frahm will study local, county and state government processes in the non-partisan political learning experience this summer. Cornhusker Girls State nominees traditionally gather together in person for one week each year, but the 2021 event will take place in a virtual format June 13-19 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Frahm will receive special instructions in parliamentary procedures and government processes during Girls State. Student representatives from across Nebraska will organize themselves into two mythical political parties through virtual means.
They will campaign for offices, hold rallies, conduct debates and ultimately vote to elect city, county and state representatives. Once elected to office, delegates will be sworn in and perform their prescribed duties. Other citizens will receive political appointments and attend virtual meetings with real-life government officials from across the state.
Frahm has earned numerous academic awards for her work in the classroom. She has been on the Elmwood-Murdock Honor Roll throughout her high school career, and she captured a Gold Scholar-Activity Award in the spring of 2020. Gold Scholar-Activity Award winners compiled a grade point average of 95-100 percent for the first three semesters of the school year.
Frahm earned the Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award this spring for taking part in at least three NSAA-sanctioned activities. She participates in Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America, volleyball, basketball and track and field.
Frahm has taken part in FBLA contests at state and national levels, and she has earned awards for her work in all three sports at Elmwood-Murdock. She and other Student Council members led a collection event this past winter that resulted in 1,000 cans of food for the Elmwood Community Center Food Bank.