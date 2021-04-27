Frahm honored with Girls State invitation

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock student Bailey Frahm has been a shining example of work ethic and dedication during her high school career.

She learned this past week that she had earned a starry honor for her academic and community accomplishments.

Members of Elmwood American Legion Auxiliary Unit #247 selected Frahm to attend the 2021 American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State program. The Elmwood native is a junior at Elmwood-Murdock and takes part in many school activities.

Frahm will study local, county and state government processes in the non-partisan political learning experience this summer. Cornhusker Girls State nominees traditionally gather together in person for one week each year, but the 2021 event will take place in a virtual format June 13-19 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Frahm will receive special instructions in parliamentary procedures and government processes during Girls State. Student representatives from across Nebraska will organize themselves into two mythical political parties through virtual means.