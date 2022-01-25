 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free COVID test kits now available, health officials said

Rescue

PAPILLION - The federal government has launched COVIDTests.gov, the website for Americans to order free COVID test kits, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

Each household can request four at-home COVID-19 tests, with orders expected to ship at the end of January, the health department said.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID cases in this area continues to climb.

As of Tuesday, 635 such cases were confirmed in Cass County with 32 deaths tied to the virus, according to the health department.

In Sarpy County, the number of active cases as of Tuesday totaled 5,351 with 216 COVID-related deaths.

The percentage of Cass County residents fully vaccinated as of Tuesday was 59.5 percent. In Sarpy County, 63.4 percent of the population was fully vaccinated.

