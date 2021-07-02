Free weekly meals - take-out only - resume at church

PLATTSMOUTH – First United Methodist Church has returned to serving free meals weekly to the public, but just take-out for the time being, according to Pastor Lee Wigert.

Concern that people might catch or spread COVID-19 has delayed dine-in service until probably the fall, he said.

“We don’t want to endanger anyone in the community," Wigert said. “We don’t want to screen people on who can come in and who can’t. We’re just being cautious.”

The church, 702 Main St., has for years served free hot meals to the public on a weekly basis, be it dine-in, take-out or delivery.

The pandemic, however, closed down the operation in April 2020, Wigert said, adding that they were averaging 107 dine-in meals weekly at the time. Besides the free meals, many saw it as a nice social event, he said.

Eventually, the kitchen got going again last November with take-out meals served every other week, he said. That increased to a weekly basis in May. Staff will also deliver meals to people, Wigert said.

Approximately 70 meals are prepared at the present time, he added, with most of the people being non-members of the church.