PLATTSMOUTH – Tim Freeburg’s accomplishments over the years have a great track record, including his days as an athlete at Plattsmouth High School.
Tim is the son of Don and the late Janice (Wiles) Freeburg, two families with a long history in Cass County. His parents were both teachers and Janice taught dancing for over 50 years.
They are both inductees in the Plattsmouth Hall of Fame.
Tim attended PHS, graduating in 1979. He was a three-sport letterman – football, basketball and track – plus a member of the school band all four years.
Team awards in high school that he contributed to included district and conference champions in track and basketball in 1978. That same year, Tim finished sixth in the state in the 120-yard high hurdles. During his senior year, he was undefeated in 120-yard highs, 180-yard lows (setting a PHS record) and the 220-yard dash until suffering a hamstring injury at the Plattsmouth Invite.
He was rated the top hurdler in the state before his injury. He earned the prestigious Plattsmouth High School Athlete of the Year award in 1979.
Tim graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1984 with a degree in business and finance. Determined to run again, he made a comeback in the hurdles while running for UNO. He earned a track scholarship and ran for the Mavs for five years.
He received numerous awards while attending UNO. These included: 1983 North Central Conference 55-meter high hurdle champion with a record time, 1983 North Central Conference indoor 4x400-meter relay champion, also in record time, 1983 North Central Conference outdoor 4x400-meter relay champion, 1984 North Central Conference 110-meter high hurdle champion, and North Central Conference 400-meter intermediate hurdle champion.
Also that year, Tim finished fifth at the NCAA Division II 400-meter intermediate hurdles event and was named an All-American in that event.
You have free articles remaining.
Not surprisingly, Tim was awarded the UNO Outstanding Spring Athlete Award in 1984.
Tim owns and operates CR Seamless Gutters. Tim has two daughters, both graduates of PHS, Jill (Alex) Eggert and Julia, as well as two grandchildren, Ellie and Emery. Jill graduated from UNL with a degree in early childhood education, and Julia graduated from UNL with a degree in interior design. They are now co-owners of Janice’s Dance Studio with Jill serving as director and Julia as her assistant.
Tim’s love for sports continued as he coached his daughters’ basketball and softball teams as they were growing up. He also volunteered to coach the PHS boys and girls hurdlers for several years. When the PHS dance team needed someone for sound, he was there with his equipment.
Tim helped with Fellowship of Christian Athletes for several years, and for the past 12 years has served as director of Teen Reach Adventure Camp Omaha-Brookside Church that serves area foster children with positive summer experiences in a safe Christian environment.
TRAC makes it possible for teens in the area to have a positive summer experience. The boys and girls camps provide them with opportunities where they can have fun and relax in a safe Christian environment.
Tim’s love for the underprivileged has taken him on missions to Mexico and the Dominican Republic to help build churches, medical clinics and other projects.
A few years back, Tim constructed a new facility bringing a bowling alley back to Plattsmouth.
He also built a new dance studio in memory of his mother that now serves more than 160 children each year. He also donates sound services to the studio at recital events.
He attends Brookside Church in Omaha and donates mowing services to the church.