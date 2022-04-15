Friday injury accident ties up Hwy. 75 traffic

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth rescue crews were dispatched to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Avenue B around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
At least one person was taken to a hospital by an ambulance. The accident backed up traffic in both directions on the highway.
More details will come when they become available.
Timothy Rohwer
