PLATTSMOUTH – Rain may have put the brakes on this year’s Cruizin’ Main last Friday, but as they say in the entertainment world, “The Show Must Go On.”
Plattsmouth’s annual car show that attracts hundreds of car owners and spectators has been rescheduled for this Friday on downtown streets, but with a revised time period. It will be held from 3 to 8 p.m.
Beginning at noon, Main Street will be closed from Third to Seventh streets with the side streets closed from First Avenue to Avenue A. (For obvious reasons, the entrance to the Fire Department on North Fifth Street will remain open.)
“There are still ways to get around Plattsmouth,” said Cindy Cruse, director of the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce.
People, whether they’re coming to the event or for other business downtown, can park in the city’s parking lot behind the entertainment plaza or in a lot behind City Hall, Cruse said.
As of Tuesday morning, some 200 car owners had already signed up to attend, she said.
“We don’t get everybody signed up at the beginning,” Cruse said. “Most just show up on that day.”
There will be food vendors on hand, plus the band, The Hum Dingers, performing on the stage at Fourth and Main streets beginning at 4 p.m., she said.
Propane heaters will be placed around that area to provide some warmth for possible cooler temperatures, Cruse said.
“Dress warmly,” she added.