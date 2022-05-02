Friday storm brings area tornadoes, damage to Cass County farm

PLATTSMOUTH – At least one tornado and winds gusts of 80 mph were reported in Otoe County during a storm last Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

Cass County wasn’t totally spared, either, according to two reports.

Both the NWS and the Cass County Emergency Management Agency confirmed that high winds blew a large hog shed off its foundation and onto the top of the nearby farm house west of Nehawka.

That occurred around 8:30 p.m., according to NWS meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen.

“There’s no official word yet on whether it was straight line winds or a tornado,” he said on Monday.

The house was occupied, but there were no injuries reported, he added.

According to the Cass County Emergency Management Agency, ping-pong ball-sized hail was reported in the Louisville and Murray areas. A transformer in the Murray area caught on fire during the storm, an official said.

Nicolaisen said his office received reports of downed tree limbs and shingles blown off of buildings in Murray, also.

Winds of 41 mph and gusts reaching 55 mph were reported around 9:35 p.m., according to the Plattsmouth Municipal Airport.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Otoe County and possibly another, though that wasn’t yet determined as of Monday, Nicolaisen said.

“There were 80 mph wind gusts southwest of Syracuse around 8:30 p.m.,” he said.

His office also had a report of winds of 63 mph in Shenandoah, Iowa.

This weekend should be calmer, Nicolaisen said.

It should be mostly dry with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s, he said.

“There is a chance for some rain on Sunday, but only about a 40 percent chance,” Nicolaisen said.

