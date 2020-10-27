Friday's Halloween event sponsored by new DT group

PLATTSMOUTH – Hundreds of kids and their parents are expected to enjoy Halloween this Friday afternoon in downtown Plattsmouth.
Then, there’s the Victorian Christmas on Main Street on Dec. 5.
These annual events are now sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association. It’s a new name with new leadership, but with plans to continue the accomplishments of its former self – the Plattsmouth Main Street Association.
“It’s still the same with new leadership,” said Steve Wehrbein, president. “We want to maintain businesses to stay downtown and promote them through this organization.”
In addition to him being the new president, the organization has an eight-person board with the majority of them new members, also.
For 20 years, the former organization achieved much in promoting downtown and the entire community. This work helped Plattsmouth be selected as the Governor’s Showcase Community of the Year in 2011.
A decision was made this year, however, to leave the Nebraska Main Street Association.
“We didn’t see benefits,” Wehrbein said.
To leave that group required the Main Street name be dropped, he added. Thus, the new name of Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association was formed. And with it, some new goals and ideas possibly.
“We want to have more communication with other organizations,” Wehrbein said. “We want to partner with everyone, the Chamber of Commerce, city government. I think we need to be more helpful and supportive to the community.”
In that regard, Wehrbein mentioned the possibility of providing grants for those interested in becoming new business owners.
In the meantime, the immediate focus is sponsoring the annual Halloween event that begins Friday at 4 p.m. at the Windstream parking lot, just up the hill on Main Street from Sixth Street.
“We felt that being outside and with the kids used to wearing masks by now that it shouldn’t be a problem,” Wehrbein said about COVID-19 concerns.
The kids are asked to wear a mask that covers their noses and mouths, even if they plan to wear a Halloween mask, also.
Their parents must also be wearing masks, as well as the participating business and shop owners and workers.
“It will give an opportunity for the kids to get out and have a little fun,” Wehrbein said.
