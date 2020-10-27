Friday's Halloween event sponsored by new DT group

PLATTSMOUTH – Hundreds of kids and their parents are expected to enjoy Halloween this Friday afternoon in downtown Plattsmouth.

Then, there’s the Victorian Christmas on Main Street on Dec. 5.

These annual events are now sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association. It’s a new name with new leadership, but with plans to continue the accomplishments of its former self – the Plattsmouth Main Street Association.

“It’s still the same with new leadership,” said Steve Wehrbein, president. “We want to maintain businesses to stay downtown and promote them through this organization.”

In addition to him being the new president, the organization has an eight-person board with the majority of them new members, also.

For 20 years, the former organization achieved much in promoting downtown and the entire community. This work helped Plattsmouth be selected as the Governor’s Showcase Community of the Year in 2011.

A decision was made this year, however, to leave the Nebraska Main Street Association.

“We didn’t see benefits,” Wehrbein said.