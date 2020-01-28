SARPY COUNTY – A man who had a federal warrant out on him was arrested on Tuesday after the Nebraska Department of Transportation snowplow he was driving ended up in the Platte River near Schramm State Park, according to the U.S. Marshal’s Office.
Federal marshals, acting on information from investigative research, began a surveillance of the man on Tuesday morning.
“He was a federal fugitive believed to be driving a snowplow,” said Will Iverson, a marshal’s office spokesman.
Marshals followed the driver on Nebraska Highway 31 for a period of time before he suddenly turned the vehicle into the river, Iverson said.
It was not a pursuit, he added.
“He was being followed from a distance,” Iverson said.
The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m.
Eventually, the man was freed from the truck and taken to a hospital for cold water exposure and some bumps and bruises, according to Iverson. He was later taken to jail in Douglas County, he added.
The man, whose identity was not given as well as the nature of the warrant, was to appear in court on Wednesday, Iverson said.