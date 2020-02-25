Full-featured rodeo coming to the Cass County Fair

WEEPING WATER—A special event is coming to the Cass County Fair this year, and it might make people kick up their heels.

“People just love rodeos,” said Fred Huffman of Plattsmouth.

For the first time ever, a full-slated, sanctioned rodeo will be part of the fair’s many activities.

It’s being presented on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 5, by Nebraska-based Rodeo Rose Productions, said Huffman, a longtime rodeo announcer.

It’s also sanctioned by the United Rodeo Association, he added.

“It’s a very professional show,” he said.

Some of the finest rodeo cowboys and cowgirls around the Midwest are expected to participate, Huffman said. These states include South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado.

The rodeo will feature all of the traditional events like bareback riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, women’s breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding, Huffman said.

Last year, this rodeo attracted 117 entries during a two-night show at the Otoe County Fair, he said.