Full steam ahead for Steampunk event this June

PLATTSMOUTH – Shannon Lewis said it best about the preparations for this summer’s Steampunk Festival in downtown Plattsmouth.

“It’s full steam ahead,” she said.

Lewis, a Plattsmouth resident, is an organizer on this first-of-its-kind event in town.

“Since this is our first year, we want to put together the best event we can for the community,” she said.

Steampunk is a fantasy genre that incorporates steam-powered machinery with 19th century aesthetics and technology, often including an alternative history.

Or as Lewis said, steampunk is Victorian-era science fiction, like a novel from Jules Verne or H.G. Wells, or the movie Wild Wild West.

A steampunk festival is generally comprised of merchandise and food vendors, along with public attractions that appeal to the steampunk fandom. These frequently include items for sale such as costumes, jewelry and steampunk-related household items. There will also be many painting and sculpture artists at the festival.

There is also unique entertainment, such as teapot racing, parasol (umbrella) dueling, costume contests and tea dueling, performances, steam-powered contraptions, and photo-ops, to name a few, according to Lewis.