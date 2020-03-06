Full steam ahead for Steampunk event this June
Full steam ahead for Steampunk event this June

  • Updated
steampunk photo

Victorian-era merchandise like this will be on hand this summer at the Steampunk Festival in downtown Plattsmouth.

 Photo courtesy of Shannon Lewis

PLATTSMOUTH – Shannon Lewis said it best about the preparations for this summer’s Steampunk Festival in downtown Plattsmouth.

“It’s full steam ahead,” she said.

Lewis, a Plattsmouth resident, is an organizer on this first-of-its-kind event in town.

“Since this is our first year, we want to put together the best event we can for the community,” she said.

Steampunk is a fantasy genre that incorporates steam-powered machinery with 19th century aesthetics and technology, often including an alternative history.

Or as Lewis said, steampunk is Victorian-era science fiction, like a novel from Jules Verne or H.G. Wells, or the movie Wild Wild West.

A steampunk festival is generally comprised of merchandise and food vendors, along with public attractions that appeal to the steampunk fandom. These frequently include items for sale such as costumes, jewelry and steampunk-related household items. There will also be many painting and sculpture artists at the festival.

There is also unique entertainment, such as teapot racing, parasol (umbrella) dueling, costume contests and tea dueling, performances, steam-powered contraptions, and photo-ops, to name a few, according to Lewis.

The event is set for Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, along Main Street, including the Fourth Street entertainment plaza.

Five merchandise vendors and two food vendors have confirmed their spots for the event, Lewis said, along with four performers and attractions.

Good financial news came recently when the organizers received a $2,500 grant, the maximum amount, from the Cass County Tourism Committee.

“We’re very grateful,” Lewis said. “The more funds we have, the more entertainment we can provide and the better quality of the event.”

Organizers are hoping for at least 1,000 people attending the festival, an obvious tourism boost, Lewis said.

What’s more, the event is free, she added.

“It’s going to be an experience,” Lewis said. “It’s going to appeal to a lot of people.”

