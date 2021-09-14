Fun at the parade, harvest festival style

PLATTSMOUTH – As always, this year’s Kiddies, Farmers and Merchants Parade last Friday drew a big crowd as part of the Plattsmouth, Cass County Harvest Festival.
It featured festival royalty, kids floats, plenty of music and school spirit.
During the parade, Kennedy Miller, the 2020 festival sweetheart, passed her crown to this year’s sweetheart, Sydney Hobscheidt.
Following the parade, a pep rally was held for that evening’s big football game between Plattsmouth and Elkhorn North. Many Plattsmouth High School students attended the event.