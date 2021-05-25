Fun for all at camp for deaf children

SOUTH BEND – They may not (or maybe they will) become expert fishermen or world famous in archery, but 22 kids and their parents learned the basics of these and other outdoor activities during a weekend they won’t soon forget.

They attended an annual event, “Becoming an Outdoors Family,” at Platte River State Park near South Bend that teaches basic outdoor skills to deaf and hard-of-hearing children and their families.

“Everything went well, everyone enjoyed it,” said Christy Christiansen, outdoor education specialist for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission that sponsors the event.

Each of the seven selected families, who came from all over eastern Nebraska, has at least one child deaf or hard of hearing, she said.

This was the ninth annual event at Platte River, according to Christiansen, though it was canceled last year because of COVID-19. A similar event was held recently at Fort Robinson State Park in western Nebraska, she said.

The event began with Christiansen stressing the importance of safety when using a bow and arrow or a gun for hunting. For example, the kids, and their parents, were told never to aim such a weapon at an unintended target.