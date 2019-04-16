PLATTSMOUTH – There was dancing, face painting, picture taking and lots of food.
In other words, there was a whole lot of fun – for the kids and their parents at the Plattsmouth Early Childhood Center on Thursday evening.
It was the Blue Bird Ball, part of the center’s weeklong celebration of the national “Week of the Young Child” that focuses on young children and their families.
Other activities for the kids during the week included the creation of foam photo frames, plus craft making.
“A lot of learning is done through play and exploration and hands-on activities,” said Pam Dobrovolny, PECC director.
The week began with a proclamation by Plattsmouth Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty.
“We’re fortunate that Plattsmouth schools support early childhood development,” Dobrovolny said.
Early childhood education, for kids prior to entering kindergarten, is important, she said.
“It gives them a leg up on academic development, physical development and social/emotional development – how to get along with others, make friends.”
Parent Betsy Haefele agreed.
“It’s important to have preparation before kindergarten. You need it nowadays.”