PLATTSMOUTH – They weren’t dashing through the snow, but Father Christmas and his “reindeer” did make a stop in downtown Plattsmouth last Saturday.
So did the Grinch and Elsa from Frozen.
In fact, the 2019 Victorian Christmas on Main celebration attracted quite a few famous folks, like Miss Cass County, the 2019 Snow Queen, and singer Terry Little to name a few more.
“I thought it went well,” said Sonja Endorf, event spokeswoman.
For the first time, this annual holiday kickoff featured an opening parade that marched up Main Street to the Christmas tree lighting on the grounds of the Cass County Historical Society Museum. The parade began around 6 p.m. after rain showers fortunately drifted away.
“We were happy that the weather cleared up before the parade,” Endorf said.
The parade featured holiday carolers, color guards, Ollie the Trolley, and local royalty like Miss Cass County Riley Fitzpatrick and 2019 Snow Queen Gerry Byrk.
The highlight was the arrival of Father Christmas with his reindeer with all of them having a striking resemblance to members of the city’s volunteer fire department.
“I was so impressed with the fire department and their clever idea of dressing up as reindeer to bring in Father Christmas,” Endorf said. “That was a pleasant surprise to me.”
It was nice that people lined the streets to view the parade, she added.
“For our first parade, I thought it went well,” Endorf said.
At the museum, members of the Plattsmouth High School Choir led the crowd in singing Christmas carols.
You have free articles remaining.
After Father Christmas lighted the museum’s large evergreen, he then led good little boys and girls and their parents to his temporary holiday home – the Southeast Community College Learning Center – for meeting each boy and girl.
A nearby room allowed the kids to shop for items for their parents or grandparents, also.
They also had a chance to meet in person Elsa from Frozen at the Headquarters for Hair down the street. Other attractions were gingerbread houses at Stan’s Bakery, treats with Santa at the Cigar Factory, and Nativity scenes at First United Methodist Church.
Hayrack rides and Ollie the Trolley provided unique ways of touring the downtown area.
Throughout the evening, the crowd also took advantage of the many retail stores that offered special business hours.
The Christmas celebration was held in conjunction with the annual Small Business Saturday that encourages shopping at the smaller retailers.
“I talked to several of the businesses and they said they were so busy,” Endorf said.
That was true for Main Street Jewelers and Gifts.
“We had the most number of sales transactions in 23 years,” said owner Russ Kathol.
A daylong celebration like this should encourage shoppers to visit downtown again, he said.
“People saw it and will come back and enjoy the experience again,” Kathol said.