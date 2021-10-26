Fun for all in DT Plattsmouth on Friday

PLATTSMOUTH – It should be fun for all this Friday in downtown Plattsmouth.

There will be Halloween for the kids, a new historic tour of the downtown section, and the last Farmers Market of the season.

Halloween Trick-or-Treat on Main, sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association (HDPA), begins at 3:45 p.m. with the crowning of this year’s Snow Queen in front of the Cass County Historical Society Museum, 646 Main.

Following the crowning, the kids and their parents will begin going down each side of Main to collect candy from the downtown merchants. They will go down to Cook’s Cabin in the museum’s outdoor exhibit area east of Third Street, then return on the other side of the street. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

While waiting to go on their journey for candy, the children and their parents are asked to gather on the sidewalk in front of the museum, instead of the parking lot across the street.

A new event this year is the Legends and Lanterns Tour of downtown buildings where the history of each will be discussed by people in period costumes.

It begins at 5 p.m. at the entertainment plaza at Fourth and Main.

Those on the tour – tickets were required – will walk in the footsteps of residents past and hear the legends and lore of this community’s beginning.

This will also be the last night for the HDPA’s Farmers Market at the plaza. The music will be provided by Aly Peeler and the Lucas Minor Band.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.