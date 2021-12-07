Fun for all was had at Victorian Christmas

PLATTSMOUTH – Bells were ringing, carolers singing, and the smiles on faces seemed so bright.

Plattsmouth’s Victorian Christmas on Main brought out the young, and young at heart, for holiday fun last Saturday night.

“I was pretty impressed,” said Steve Wehrbein, president of the Board of Directors of the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association that organized the event. “I saw people on every block.”

Besides local residents, there were some from Omaha, Gretna and Springfield who came down for the fun, Wehrbein said.

And, there was plenty of that.

Ollie the Trolley did brisk business, according to Wehrbein, plus there were 13 hayrack rides, far more than in the past.

Just before 6:30 p.m., a local firetruck brought Father Christmas to the Cass County Historical Society Museum where he joined in with holiday songs, then lit up the large Christmas tree on the grounds to the “ooh” and “aah” that came from the large crowd.

He then met with good little boys and girls down the street at Hike Real Estate.

Next door at Southeast Community College, kids were able to purchase gifts for their parents, as well as having photos taken with Mrs. Claus and the 2021 Snow Queen, Carol Gray.

Mr. Grinch was out and about, as well as local folks dressed up in historical garb describing the history and famous early residents of this area.

At the east end of Main Street, the historical society’s Cook log cabin and Burlington caboose attracted large crowds for a trip back in time.

It was also a successful evening for Main Street retailers.

“We had a line (of customers) that never stopped,” said Angela Mueller, owner of Herban Coffee Lab, 527 Main. “We did a lot of sales.”

She credited nice weather, the last day of the Red Lantern Shoppes promotion, and the fact that people were ready to get out again after last year’s limited activities because of COVID-19.

“Especially from 5 to 9 p.m., we were really busy,” said Sarah Johnson, owner of the Jean Marie Boutique, across the street. “The weather cooperated and everything turned out nice.”

Such an event gives shops like hers exposure to people who may not normally visit downtown Plattsmouth, Johnson said.

The event did not go unmentioned at Monday evening’s City Council meeting.

“It was a phenomenal success,” said Councilman Morgan Muller. “It was really, really crowded.”

“It’s a family event,” Wehrbein said. “That is what we strive for.”

He mentioned that Hy-Vee, Woodhouse, Jeff Henry, T.E.A.M. and the Plattsmouth Community Foundation were big supporters of the event.

“It makes me excited to go forward next year to make it even bigger,” Mueller said.

