Fundraiser for Beau Dasher Scholarship

PLATTSMOUTH - The Hop Yard is hosting a Valentine's fundraiser with the Plattsmouth High School Culinary Team to benefit the Beau Dasher Memorial Culinary Scholarship!

All orders must be placed by 5 p.m. this Wednesday.

Choose from cookies:

2-pack, $4

6-pack, $10

One dozen, $18

Sweetheart Treat Basket (three cupcakes, three Coke pops, three dipped Rice Krispy treats, dipped pretzels and puppy chow) - $30

True Love Treat Basket (six cupcakes, six macaroons, six Coke Pops, six dipped Rice Krispy treats, fudge, dipped pretzels and puppy chow) - $60

Submit orders to info@thehopyardnebraska.com

Order can be picked up at The Hop Yard this Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Payment will be expected upon pickup. Cash preferred, but cards accepted.

