Fundraiser for Catholic school/church a roaring success

PLATTSMOUTH – Despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent fundraiser in town was a roaring success, according to a spokeswoman.

“The Roaring Twenties” was the theme for this year’s spring fundraiser by the Church of the Holy Spirit and St. John the Baptist School.

By embracing technology and social media, the Spring Dinner committee was able to find a way to engage with the community, and ultimately raise the needed funds for the church and school, said Deb Walton, the marketing director for the event.

“Because of the amazing support shown by event sponsors, local businesses and families, ‘The Roaring Twenties’ virtual event raised $69,155 (net profit) to support our parish and school,” Walton said. “This fundraising total far exceeded our expectations.”

Of the total funds raised, $20,755 will help support this year’s special project, which is to construct new confessionals, storage space and insulation in the church’s Adoration Chapel, she said.

“We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support and charitable contributions shown by our community during these unprecedented times,” Walton said. “Our sincerest thanks to everyone who played an important part in the event’s success!”

