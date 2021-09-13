Fundraiser on Saturday for Slattery legislative campaign

PLATTSMOUTH – Public service has always been a passion for Sarah Slattery.
“I’ve worked in the service industry pretty much my entire life,” she said recently. “I love doing things for people to make their lives better.”
Slattery currently oversees the hot lunch program at St. John the Baptist School in Plattsmouth.
“This job is very rewarding.”
She now wants to serve the public on a broader scale by being the next District 2 representative in the Nebraska Legislature.
That district, which takes in all of Cass County and elsewhere, will be up for election next year.
“I’m running as a candidate for everybody,” said Slattery, who’s also a chef at her family’s vineyard in Cass County.
A kickoff fundraiser for her campaign will be held this Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. at Slattery Vintage Estates, 8925 Adams St. by Nehawka.
Being involved in nutrition, Slattery knows that schools offering nutritious meals will see their students focus better in the classroom.
That’s why she supports a school meal program free to all parents, Slattery said. It would also eliminate the time needed for parents to pack their kids’ lunches each day.
“It’s something I want to look into because it benefits our students tremendously.”
Slattery also wants to look into better healthcare access, especially with many doctors declining to treat those on Medicaid, she said.
“People shouldn’t be turned away so easily,” Slattery said.
She supports workers’ rights, such as a livable wage so that parents don’t have to work two or three jobs, which takes away quality time with their children.
To ensure programs are available to keep small businesses afloat during difficult times is another priority, Slattery said.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our community.”
This is Slattery’s first venture into the political arena.
“I’m very excited.”