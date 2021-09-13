Fundraiser on Saturday for Slattery legislative campaign

PLATTSMOUTH – Public service has always been a passion for Sarah Slattery.

“I’ve worked in the service industry pretty much my entire life,” she said recently. “I love doing things for people to make their lives better.”

Slattery currently oversees the hot lunch program at St. John the Baptist School in Plattsmouth.

“This job is very rewarding.”

She now wants to serve the public on a broader scale by being the next District 2 representative in the Nebraska Legislature.

That district, which takes in all of Cass County and elsewhere, will be up for election next year.

“I’m running as a candidate for everybody,” said Slattery, who’s also a chef at her family’s vineyard in Cass County.

A kickoff fundraiser for her campaign will be held this Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. at Slattery Vintage Estates, 8925 Adams St. by Nehawka.

Being involved in nutrition, Slattery knows that schools offering nutritious meals will see their students focus better in the classroom.