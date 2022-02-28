Gala raises $150,000 for Cass, Sarpy non-profits

PAPILLION - Every year, hundreds of people answer the call to support non-profit organizations that enrich the lives of residents in Cass and Sarpy counties.

This year, no different.

It was the Midlands Community Foundation’s 2022 Reflection Ball, held recently at the Embassy Suites in La Vista, and attended by some 320 people, representing various organizations or simply themselves,

When the gala evening was over, more than $150,000 was raised.

“We were very pleased,” said Diane Knicky, the foundation’s director of operations and public relations. “It was one of the higher amounts raised.”

The net proceeds will support the needs of non-profit organizations that provide programs and services in Sarpy and Cass counties in the areas of art, community, economic development, education, health and human services, Knicky said.

Also at the event, the 2022 Reflection Award was presented to Cathie and John Fullenkamp by Tom Ackley, MCF board president, and Tammy and John Winkler, 2022 Reflection Ball honorary chairs.

“We are pleased to present Cathie and John Fullenkamp with this year’s Reflection Award in appreciation for their dedication to community growth, volunteer involvement and nonprofit philanthropy,” said Tonee Gay, MCF executive director. “Their significant contributions to our community have made impactful economic advances in the development of Sarpy and Cass counties.”

John Fullenkamp is a real estate attorney who has been involved in numerous developments in Cass and Sarpy counties, Knicky said.

The mission of Midlands Community Foundation is to be a catalyst for lasting impact in Sarpy and Cass counties and to give opportunities to organizations and individuals so that they can pursue their charitable goals, she said.

