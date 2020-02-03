PAPILLION - Midlands Community Foundation’s 2020 Reflection Ball, held on January 18 at the Embassy Suites in La Vista, raised more than $115,000, the foundation announced this week.
More than 400 guests attended the gala.
Net proceeds from it will support non-profit organizations that provide programs and services in Sarpy and Cass counties, with an emphasis on first responders and the areas of art, community, economic development, education and health and human services.
At the gala, the 2020 Reflection Award was presented to Bob Olson for his more than 55 years of volunteer service to Sarpy and Cass counties, particularly in the area of emergency medical services.
“We are pleased to present Bob Olson with this year’s Reflection Award in appreciation for his significant contributions to Sarpy and Cass counties and the Papillion community and the impactful advances in safety he has made to ensure the well-being of the residents of our community,” said Tonee Gay, the foundation’s executive director.
The mission of Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass County communities by providing financial support, involvement and service.