Gallery showcases young artist talent

PLATTSMOUTH – Art can be found anywhere, even in the simplest of things, according to a local young artist.

It can be someone playing the piano, flowers in bloom or even cars passing on the street.

“You can find art in everything,” said Kelli Cunningham, a senior at Plattsmouth High School.

Art can be viewed in different ways, she added.

For example, during a recent showing of her artwork at a downtown art gallery, Kelli pointed to one of her paintings.

It was that of a young girl, who to some people may have looked sad, but to others the girl may have simply looked tired after a long, fulfilled day.

“Art can have different interpretations,” she said. “You don’t have to have the same mindset. Everybody can have their own interpretation.”

Those who attended her showing at the Wilkerson Art Works, however, probably shared the same interpretation of Kelli’s potential – that her future as an artist is bright.

“The emotion you get from her images is way more mature than her age,” said Leslee Wilkerson. “I’m anxious to see where it takes her.”