Garden Club to host ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery on Sept. 11

PLATTSMOUTH – A local organization will be holding a special event on 9/11 and the public is invited, especially all Gold Star Families in Cass County.

At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Plattsmouth Garden Club will dedicate a Gold Star memorial marker in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The title, Gold Star Family, which is reserved for families of military members who have died in the line of duty, is meant to honor the service member’s ultimate sacrifice, while acknowledging their family’s loss, grief and continued healing, said Sharon Muller, garden club spokeswoman.

The phrase, Gold Star Family, dates back to World War I, when military families displayed service flags featuring a blue star for every immediate family member serving in the Armed Forces, she said.

The star’s color changed to gold if the family lost a loved one in war, hence the term, Gold Star Family.

There are more Gold Star Families than one might think, according to Muller.

“According to a Military Times article, since 9/11, 7,000 troops have died in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars alone,” she said. “There are thousands of living Gold Star Family members who have lost loved ones in WWI, WWII, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War and other conflicts throughout the 20th and 21st centuries.”

Garden Club members purchased and erected the memorial marker, which is located in the far western section of the cemetery near a flagpole and cannon.

“This is to honor these many families in Cass County,” Muller said of the dedication. “We would be honored by the attendance of all members of the community and especially Cass County Gold Star Families at the dedication ceremony, September 11, at 2 p.m. in Oak Hill Cemetery.”