Updated: September 24, 2019 @ 4:38 pm
Rechelle Peizer won first place with this photo at the Plattsmouth Garden Club Photo Contest during the recent Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.
Rechelle Pelzer won second place with this photo in the Plattsmouth Garden Club during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.
Tanja Crawford won third place with this photo in the Plattsmouth Garden Club Photo Contest during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival
This was the winner in the children's category of the Plattsmouth Garden Club Photo Contest during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.
