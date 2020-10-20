Gazebo area to offer "weeping water" feature

WEEPING WATER – For years, the gazebo area on the main street in Weeping Water saw little, if any, activity, according to a community official.

“I’ve lived here for five years and I don’t know if it was ever used for anything,” said City Councilman Mike Kindle.

Efforts have begun to change that.

“Our intent is to have it as a community gathering spot, absolutely,” Kindle said recently.

Kindle is also a member of RAWW – The Revitalization Association of Weeping Water, which is focused on revitalizing that area with the help of other interested parties.

This past Saturday, about 10 volunteers from RAWW and the local Garden Club cleaned the area and even planted some flowers.

“It went really, really well,” Kindle said. “We did general cleanup and planted some tulips and daffodils.”

The big feature on the grounds will be a large rock that will eventually have water piped through it and bubbling out of the top signifying “Weeping Waters,” according to Kindle.