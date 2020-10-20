Gazebo area to offer "weeping water" feature

WEEPING WATER – For years, the gazebo area on the main street in Weeping Water saw little, if any, activity, according to a community official.
“I’ve lived here for five years and I don’t know if it was ever used for anything,” said City Councilman Mike Kindle.
Efforts have begun to change that.
“Our intent is to have it as a community gathering spot, absolutely,” Kindle said recently.
Kindle is also a member of RAWW – The Revitalization Association of Weeping Water, which is focused on revitalizing that area with the help of other interested parties.
This past Saturday, about 10 volunteers from RAWW and the local Garden Club cleaned the area and even planted some flowers.
“It went really, really well,” Kindle said. “We did general cleanup and planted some tulips and daffodils.”
The big feature on the grounds will be a large rock that will eventually have water piped through it and bubbling out of the top signifying “Weeping Waters,” according to Kindle.
“Water is available on the property. And, the idea is to have the rock set in a decorative reservoir with a pump that will pump water through the rock and come out with a sound that will emphasize weeping waters, to give a visual impression of weeping waters,” Kindle said. “It is a feature to honor the name of the town.”
The water will spill into the reservoir and be recycled back into the rock, he added.
The large rock is to be purchased this week, Kindle said.
“It’s easily close to a ton in weight,” Kindle said.
Future plans also call for redoing the gazebo roof, plus adding more electrical outlets making it more convenient to hold small concerts, plays or speaking events.
“That’s our vision for it - to be entertaining and informational,” Kindle said.
The city council recently allocated $5,000 to get the project going, including the purchase of the rock, he said.
It’s hoped the rock can be installed and bubbling with water by the end of the year, he added.
This could be the start of a lot of things as RAWW is applying to become a 501 c 3 non-profit organization that would open up more opportunity for grants and loans, Kindle said.
Perhaps just as importantly, RAWW has sparked a lot of new energy and interest among the residents in having more pride in the community, he said.
“It’s something I’m proud of, something I hoped would happen.”
