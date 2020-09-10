Geise selected for administrator award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONESTOGA – Rob Geise has helped hundreds of students reach successful heights during his time as a teacher, coach and administrator in Cass County.

He recently reached one of the pinnacles of his profession when he received a major award for his positive work.

Geise earned the Outstanding New Principal of the Year Award for Region II of the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals (NSASSP). Region II includes schools of all sizes in Burt, Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Otoe, Sarpy and Washington counties. Geise currently serves as junior and senior high principal at Conestoga Public Schools.

Weeping Water Junior/Senior High School Principal Dr. Tiffanie Welte is past president of Region II for the NSASSP. She and fellow members of the organization felt Geise was deserving of the honor. They congratulated him during a virtual awards banquet held via Zoom technology on Aug. 26.

“The learning curve in any new position is naturally a challenge, but often one that motivates us to new heights,” Welte said. “2019-20 was definitely a unique year with an entirely different set of challenges and our nominees met those head on.”