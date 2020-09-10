Geise selected for administrator award

CONESTOGA – Rob Geise has helped hundreds of students reach successful heights during his time as a teacher, coach and administrator in Cass County.
He recently reached one of the pinnacles of his profession when he received a major award for his positive work.
Geise earned the Outstanding New Principal of the Year Award for Region II of the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals (NSASSP). Region II includes schools of all sizes in Burt, Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Otoe, Sarpy and Washington counties. Geise currently serves as junior and senior high principal at Conestoga Public Schools.
Weeping Water Junior/Senior High School Principal Dr. Tiffanie Welte is past president of Region II for the NSASSP. She and fellow members of the organization felt Geise was deserving of the honor. They congratulated him during a virtual awards banquet held via Zoom technology on Aug. 26.
“The learning curve in any new position is naturally a challenge, but often one that motivates us to new heights,” Welte said. “2019-20 was definitely a unique year with an entirely different set of challenges and our nominees met those head on.”
Conestoga Superintendent Dr. Beth Johnsen said she was impressed with Geise’s skills as a leader, organizer and motivator. She submitted a nomination form that listed many reasons why she felt he should be considered for the NSASSP honor.
“As a first-year principal, he has exceeded our expectations of a newbie,” Johnsen said in the nomination form. “His skills are beyond a novice principal and into a seasoned veteran’s talent level.”
Region II principals and superintendents provided nominations for the award this past spring to a selection committee. Members of the Region II Board of Directors chose Geise based on the positive recommendations that came from many people.
Principals and superintendents from across Region II honored Geise during the virtual banquet. Welte presented the award plaque to him in person this past week.
Geise taught a variety of classes at Louisville for more than two decades before coming to Conestoga. He earned his Certified Athletic Administrator (CAA) designation while serving as activities director at Louisville. He oversaw an activities department that included nine sports programs, instrumental and vocal music, speech, play production and journalism.
That dedication to his profession resulted in several regional and statewide honors. He earned the District II Athletic Director of the Year Award in 2014-15 from the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. The Nebraska Speech Communication and Theatre Association honored him with the NSCTA Outstanding Administrator of the Year Award in October 2018.
Johnsen said she realized Geise would be a good principal soon after he accepted the job at Conestoga. He began setting up individual meetings with all junior and senior high teachers before the 2018-19 school year was completed, and he worked all summer revising handbooks, attending workshops and meeting staff and community members.
Johnsen said that work ethic helped Geise reach successful heights during his first year at the helm at Conestoga.
“He planned his first 100 days and how he would roll out an improved culture at Conestoga so that when he officially started his contract in August he was well-established as the building leader,” Johnsen said. “Since then, his staff have truly connected and have great respect for his leadership. He works long days and nights, and extends his relationship-building with all parents and visitors to Conestoga.
“If I have ever experienced that ‘first-year principal exemplar,’ it would be Mr. Rob Geise.”
