PLATTSMOUTH – Attention Plattsmouth residents and property owners.
The time to get rid of unwanted items too large for normal garbage collection is coming soon.
The 2019 Spring Clean-Up, sponsored by the City of Plattsmouth, will be held on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the east end of Main Street past the railroad tracks. Plattsmouth residents may drop off items free of charge, but non-residents and trucks greater than one ton will be required to pay a fee in cash.
Proof of Plattsmouth residency will be required. This can be a utility bill or tax statement or a picture ID with address.
Items to be accepted at the site include junk, old furniture, mattresses, carpeting, etc. These are to be placed in four large containers on site. Please separate metal from other junk and place the metal in a separate pile. Also accepted will be batteries, empty propane bottles, used motor oil, and junk cars.
Call 402-296-2155 to arrange for towing, if necessary. Seniors and disabled residents who are unable to transport their items can call 402-296-2522 before Friday, May 3 to arrange for pick-up.
Items that will not be accepted are computers and monitors, concrete, explosives, tires, liquids, trash, paint, railroad ties, hazardous waste and raw garbage. Also not accepted will be brush, limbs, trees or leaves as these are accepted at the Cass County Recycle Center, 13860 12th St. in Plattsmouth.
A cash fee of $15 for non-residents will be required. For residents and non-residents bringing items in trucks larger than one ton, the cash fee will be $50.