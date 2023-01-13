Girl Scout parties to be held in Plattsmouth, Bellevue

PLATTSMOUTH - Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is inviting all girls in kindergarten through third grades to a variety of youth-themed parties taking place across the state, including Plattsmouth and Bellevue.

These free parties will give families the opportunity to learn more about the Girl Scouts and the programs the organization offers.

Each party will have a specific theme – animal dance, robot building, or unicorn friends.

Onsite registration will be available along with financial assistance options.

Bellevue

Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1 to 2 p.m., Bellevue Public Library (Animal Dance Party)

Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Bellevue Public Library (Robot Building Party)

Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1 to 2 p.m., Bellevue Public Library (Unicorn Friends Party)

Plattsmouth

Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6 to 7 p.m., Plattsmouth Public Library (Robot Building Party)

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is the largest girl-serving organization in the state with about 13,700 members.