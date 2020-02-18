Glup chosen as new Plattsmouth Recreation Director

PLATTSMOUTH – Elizabeth Glup has long been active in city-sponsored recreational activities in Plattsmouth.

Now, she is going to run that department.

The City Council on Monday evening unanimously approved Glup to become the recreation director for the City of Plattsmouth.

“I’m very excited,” Glup said of her new position. “I’ve been a resident here for many, many years. The community is important to me.”

Over the years, Glup has been involved in the city-run aquatics program, including being its director. She has also been the child-care director at the Plattsmouth Community Center. She’s also been employed at the Twin Rivers Water Park.

Last fall, Glup was named interim recreation director following the resignation of Michael Lennen, who took a recreation-related job in Papillion.

As far as her goals, Glup said she wants to continue the many programs available to the community, as well being open for creating new “wonderful” programs.

Mayor Paul Lambert said of Glup, “She’s done a very good job as interim director.”

“She’s done a marvelous job,” added City Administrator Erv Portis.

