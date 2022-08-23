 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GoFundMe page set up for boy of sheriff sergeant

Easton Gray

The Cass County Sheriff's Office has shared a link to a GoFundMe page that was created for the family of Easton Gray. Sgt. Amber Gray is Easton's mother and has served Cass County for 15 years.

 Photo Courtesy Cass County Sheriff's Office

OMAHA – A memorial service was held in Omaha on Monday for an 8-year-old boy who died after a rare, brain-eating bacteria entered his body while he was swimming in the Elkhorn River near Valley earlier this month.

Easton Gray was the son of Amber Gray, a sergeant with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The office offered its condolences on its Facebook page.

“Sgt. Amber Gray, a deputy who has served Cass County for 15 years, tragically lost her 8-year-old son to a rare amoeba bacteria while swimming in the Elkhorn River. We are heartbroken for Sgt. Gray and the loss of such a wonderful little boy,” the post said.

The Douglas County Health Department said late last week that it received word from the Centers for Disease Control confirming that the amoeba caused the death of the boy.

The sheriff’s post also said, “Due to the number of members of the community who’ve recently asked for ways to help, we are sharing the link of a GoFundMe page that was created to assist the family.”

The link is available on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

