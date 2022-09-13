Gold Star memorial dedicated on 9/11 date

PLATTSMOUTH – “We will remember.”

It is those three words that all Americans should hold dear to those who paid the ultimate price in keeping this country free.

It was those words that symbolized a special ceremony in Oak Hill Cemetery under a clear blue sky on Sunday, exactly 21 years after 9/11.

Dozens gathered for the unveiling of a Gold Star memorial marker, the creation of which was overseen by the Plattsmouth Garden Club.

Sharon Muller, a local garden club member, and her son, Morgan, unveiled the memorial located on the western edge of the cemetery near a flagpole and old cannon.

“We will remember,” said Donna Rouch, second vice president of the National Garden Club, Inc.

The title, Gold Star Families, which is reserved for families of military members who have died in the line of duty, is meant to not only honor the service members’ sacrifice, but also acknowledge their family’s loss, grief and continued healing.

“Let us never forget,” said Mayor Paul Lambert, adding that the memorial is a great addition to the cemetery and the community.

The ceremony included the presentation of colors by the Plattsmouth High School ROTC, and the playing of Taps by Charles Jones and Bob Wills.