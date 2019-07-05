PLATTSMOUTH - Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision of two golf carts on Platteview Road early Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff William Brueggemann said that at 12:30 a.m. Cass County deputies, Plattsmouth Rescue, Louisville Fire and Rescue and Cass County Emergency Management personnel responded to a two golf cart accident in front of 1002 Platteview Drive, Cedar Creek.
Upon arrival it was discovered there were two parties injured. The driver of the first golf cart, identified as Ryan Smith, 37, of Louisville, was transported to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha by Plattsmouth Rescue, while a passenger of the second golf cart, identified as Nickole Wagner, 21, of Omaha, was transported by Louisville Rescue to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
The initial investigation, according to Brueggemann, revealed that the golf cart driven by Smith was eastbound on Platteview Road when the second golf cart was westbound. Both carts were overturned in a collision and the carts had been moved prior to law enforcements arrival on scene, according to Brueggemann.
Neither cart was equipped with seatbelts.
This incident is still under investigation and alcohol is believed to be a factor, according to Brueggemann.