Golf event to benefit Sarpy and Cass counties set for Aug. 17

PAPILLION – The Midlands Community Foundation has announced it will host its 39th annual golf tournament at Platteview Golf Club on Mon, August 17 with a shotgun start at 12 noon.

There may be some adjustments made due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines at that time, the foundation said.

Proceeds for the tournament will benefit Cass County CASA, Sarpy County CASA, Lift Up Sarpy and the fire and rescue departments and/or districts in Sarpy and Cass counties (Avoca, Bellevue, Elmwood, Gretna, Louisville, Manley, Murdock, Murray, Nehawka, Papillion LaVista, Plattsmouth, Springfield and Weeping Water).

Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

The $150 participant registration fee includes golf, a sack lunch, two chances to win a $250 gift card in a putting contest, two mulligans, two complimentary beverages and ice cream.

To register or for more information, contact Midlands Community Foundation at 402-991-8027 or visit www.MidlandsCommunity.org.

The mission of the Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass county communities by providing financial support, involvement and service.

