Golf fundraiser for children set for Oct. 1 in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - The Christian Home Association-Children’s Square U.S.A. will host its annual Chip in for Children Event on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at TopGolf, 908 N. 102nd Street, Omaha.

This yearly event is usually held in the spring, but was postponed due to Covid restrictions. All Cass County residents are invited to take part in the event.

“Holding our event at TopGolf allows us to continue our golf tradition, while still providing for social distancing and other precautionary measures,” said Cheryl Clark, vice president of Resource Development at Children’s Square.

Omaha TopGolf is the only facility of its kind within the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area.

The Children’s Square fundraiser will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include food and beverages, a silent auction of sports-themed items and opportunities for a hole-in-one prize of $10,000. Clark added,

“The TopGolf experience allows everyone from the experienced golfer to those who have never golfed to have a great evening with a lot of fun,” Clark said.

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the children and families in need who are in the care of Children’s Square.