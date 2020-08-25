Golfers hit the links for good causes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAPILLION – The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department and others in Cass County are going to get nice gifts courtesy of area golfers.

On Monday, Aug. 17, 150 golfers participated in the annual Midlands Community Foundation Golf Tournament that raised $45,000, much of which will then be distributed to the fire and rescue departments and/or districts in Sarpy and Cass counties. In Cass, these are Avoca, Elmwood, Louisville, Manley, Murdock, Murray, Nehawka, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water.

Approximately $4,000 will also go to the Cass County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocacy) agency.

“It’s a very welcomed gift, definitely,” said Diana Lindensmith, the county’s CASA director. “It’s a very big deal what with COVID-19 and all the things happening we have not been able to do any fund raising. We’re very grateful for that.”

That $4,000 amount will go toward gift cards for new school clothing for the foster kids in the CASA program, Lindensmith said. It’s definitely needed, she added.

“We have quite a few more kids than last year and so we are spending more on school clothes than in the past,” said Lindensmith, who volunteered at that event at Platteview Golf Club.