Golfers hit the links for good causes

PAPILLION – The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department and others in Cass County are going to get nice gifts courtesy of area golfers.
On Monday, Aug. 17, 150 golfers participated in the annual Midlands Community Foundation Golf Tournament that raised $45,000, much of which will then be distributed to the fire and rescue departments and/or districts in Sarpy and Cass counties. In Cass, these are Avoca, Elmwood, Louisville, Manley, Murdock, Murray, Nehawka, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water.
Approximately $4,000 will also go to the Cass County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocacy) agency.
“It’s a very welcomed gift, definitely,” said Diana Lindensmith, the county’s CASA director. “It’s a very big deal what with COVID-19 and all the things happening we have not been able to do any fund raising. We’re very grateful for that.”
That $4,000 amount will go toward gift cards for new school clothing for the foster kids in the CASA program, Lindensmith said. It’s definitely needed, she added.
“We have quite a few more kids than last year and so we are spending more on school clothes than in the past,” said Lindensmith, who volunteered at that event at Platteview Golf Club.
The mission of this foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass county communities by providing financial support, involvement and service.
The foundation’s golf tournament was sold out, said Diane Knicky, foundation spokeswoman.
“We were very happy with that,” she said, adding that the $45,000 was a “good amount.”
Speaking of greens (money and golf), the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce held its annual golf tournament last Friday and despite the continuing COVID-19 concerns the turnout was great, according to Cindy Cruse, chamber executive director.
“We had 23 teams with four people per team and that’s a really good number,” she said. “It was the most we had in a few years. I think people wanted to go out and do something.”
Social distancing measures were used, such as having just two people per golf cart, Cruse said.
The purpose of this annual tournament is to raise funds for chamber projects, she said.
The exact amount of money raised from Friday’s event wasn’t immediately known, according to Cruse, but is definitely needed since many other fundraisers were canceled because of COVID-19.
“I think it went well,” Cruse said. “It’s nice to have something.”
