Golfers raise $60,000 to help area groups

PAPILLION – Approximately $60,000 was raised at a recent golf tournament that will go to various non-profit organizations in Cass and Sarpy counties.

The money was raised at the Midlands Community Foundation’s 2022 golf tournament at Oak Hills Country Club on Monday, May 23.

The tournament was sold out with 144 golfers participating, said Diane Knicky, the foundation’s director of operations and public relations.

Among the beneficiaries of this tournament are the Plattsmouth Animal Shelter, Happy Paws Rescue, Town and Country Humane Society, Nebraska Border Collie Rescue, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, and Raptor Conservation Alliance, according to Knicky.

During the tournament, Seth Porter with the TeamMates-Gretna Chapter team made a hole-in-one on hole number four, the first hole-in-one in MCF’s 41-year tournament history, Knicky said.

“We are grateful to have had such wonderful supporters of our golf tournament and are honored to be able to support multiple non-profit organizations that provide programs and services in Sarpy and Cass counties,” said Tonee Gay, the foundation’s executive director.

The foundation’s mission is to be a catalyst for lasting impact in Sarpy and Cass counties and to give opportunities to organizations and individuals so that they can pursue their charitable goals, Knicky said. It has a strong commitment toward education and the areas of health, art, culture, community, economic development and human services, she added.

