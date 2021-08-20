Golfers raise thousands for Cass, Sarpy groups

PAPILLION – A golf tournament was held recently with organizations in Cass and Sarpy counties the big winners.

The Midlands Community Foundation raised more than $53,000 at its 2021 golf tournament at Oak Hills Country Club on Monday, Aug. 9.

The tournament was sold out with 144 golfers participating.

“It went really well,” said foundation operations director Diane Knicky, adding that the funds raised was a good amount for such an event.

“It was probably one of our highest.”

Through the support of tournament sponsors and participants, including Double Eagle Sponsors Kuehl Capital and TeamMates Gretna, proceeds will benefit the Cass County Historical Society Museum, Sarpy County Museum and the TeamMates mentoring program in Sarpy and Cass counties. This includes TeamMates chapters at Bellevue, Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Gretna, Louisville, Papillion-LaVista and Plattsmouth.

“We try to reach out to both Sarpy and Cass counties,” Knicky said.