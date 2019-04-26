PLATTSMOUTH – It appears that area kids and adults will be able to swim this summer at Twin Rivers Water Park after all.
Water samples from a Cass County irrigation well came back from a testing lab late Thursday and showed no large amounts of bacteria, according to Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.
And, the contaminants in the water can be treatable by the city, he said.
“Everything is treatable so we’ll treat the water as we have always done with city water,” Lambert said. “We’ll make it safe by state standards.”
The pool is set to open on June 1.