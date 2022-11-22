Good news on COVID, but caution still key, officials say

PAPILLION – News continues to be encouraging about COVID-19 in Cass County.

“Over the last few months, the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases has decreased in the health jurisdictions and the state,” said spokeswoman Moises Morales for the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

As of this past Monday, there were only 21 COVID-related cases in Cass County, according to the department’s statistics.

What’s more, only one of those cases required hospitalization during the previous seven days, the statistics showed.

The number of deaths tied to the virus remained at 47, a number that has not increased in several weeks.

The percentage of county residents fully vaccinated has increased, albeit slowly, to 64 percent, according to the department.

Nevertheless, the virus is still out there and preventive measures should be followed, Morales said.

“Exposure can happen any time an individual is out in public. And, as we move into the fall and colder weather season where we’re all together indoors, it’s important to remember key actions that can help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses such as Influenza or COVID-19,” she said. “We encourage everyone to take every-day preventative actions, such as practicing good hand washing, covering your coughs and sneezes, closely monitoring your health and staying home if you’re feeling sick.”

Updated (bivalent) boosters are available for people ages 5 years and older, Morales said.

“If eligible, it's recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for people ages 5 years and older to receive one updated bivalent booster if it has been at least two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine dose, whether that was their primary dose or an original booster,” she said. “People who have had more than one original booster are also recommended to get the updated (bivalent) booster. The CDC recommends everyone to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines for their age group.”

Based on CDC's community levels, Cass County is at the "low" level, Morales said.

“The current public health recommendations for residents in Cass County would be to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms,” Morales said.