GOP convention attracts large crowd, candidates

WEEPING WATER – It was standing room only when Cass County Republicans recently met at their 2022 convention.

“There were at least 70 people, a really good crowd,” said Tracy Zeorian, county party chair.

The convention was held last Thursday at the county’s extension office, 8400 144th St.

Being an election year, numerous candidates or their representatives came calling to tout their campaigns, according to Zeorian.

These included State Sen. Rob Clements, plus gubernatorial candidates Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen and Theresa Thibodeau. State Sen. Mike Flood, running for the First Congressional District, spoke, as did Robert Borer, candidate for Nebraska’s secretary of state, Zeorian said.

Brook McConnaughey and Vicki Dehne, candidates for the clerk of the district court in Cass County, also spoke, Zeorian said.

Congressional incumbent Jeff Fortenberry and gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster had representatives speak on their behalf, she added.

Following the speeches, seven delegates were selected to represent the county at the state GOP convention in Kearney on July 8 and 9, Zeorian said.

Seven alternates were chosen in case delegates are unable to attend that convention, she said.

Rich Dreesman of Plattsmouth was voted as county committeeman and Megan Kallina of Weeping Water was voted as county committeewoman.

“It was phenomenal,” Zeorian said of the convention.

